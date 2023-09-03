Authorities searching for 11-year-old who went underwater at Lake Nokomis

Law enforcement is searching for a child who went underwater while swimming at Lake Nokomis.

At 7:22 p.m., the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Water, Patrol, Park Police, MPD and EMS responded to a report of an 11-year-old girl who went underwater at Lake Nokomis.

She was reported to have been swimming about 30 feet from the shore.

Fire crews and HCSO Water Patrol conducted searches of the lake but were not able to locate the girl.

While the fire crews were released, HCSO Water Patrol is actively searching for the girl on the east side of the lake.

The dive team and sonar gear are being used in the search.

This article will be updated with more information when it becomes available.