Authorities responding to plane crash on Mille Lacs Lake

Authorities are responding to a plane crash on Mille Lacs Lake.

Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office said a 911 call about the plane crash, around two miles east of Shah-Bush-Kung Bay Public Water Access in Kathio Township, around 2 p.m. Friday.

The 911 caller was a pilot of a second floatplane who saw the crash.

Investigators believe that both planes took off from the Anoka County Municipal Airport around 1 p.m. and flew to Mille Lacs Lake planning to do a brief water landing, with the final destination being Aitkin County.

One of the planes successfully landed but the other crashed into the lake and is in 26 feet of water, authorities said. Investigators believe that the pilot, the sole occupant of the plane, is still inside.

The scene is still active and the Sheriff’s Office said it is in the process of getting additional resources to respond to the crash.

Both the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board have been notified.

NTSB investigating the crash of an Icon A5 aircraft near Millie Lacs Lake, Minnesota. — NTSB Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) June 30, 2023

A spokesperson for Anoka County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that it is sending a dive team to the area, but didn’t say why.

The Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office is being assisted by several agencies, with several others being called to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.