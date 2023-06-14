Auction to feature signs from music, Minnesota history

You could soon own a piece of Minnesota history!

Last month we told you signs of rock icons from a downtown Minneapolis music store were going up for auction.

Now you can enter a bid in the Father’s Day Mancave Extravaganza Auction filled with several signs, including a neon one that hung at Murray’s Steakhouse for decades.

The auction will also include signs for several Minnesota beer companies.

“Murray’s Steakhouse has been in downtown Minneapolis since 1946, so that sign was part of the original sign,” Brian Crawford with Ne-Art Custom Neon said. “We’re not Sotheby’s, so we’re not doing millions, but last year our Thanksgiving auction was our best auction so far, $52,000 for a couple hundred items.”

The auction is open until June 22. Click here for more information.