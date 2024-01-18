Attention parents: Local tech startup aims to take the grunt work out of registering for kids’ activities

It’s January and it’s freezing outside so, naturally, Twin Cities parents are already starting to think about summer camp. Some registrations are just opening, others are already full.

“It takes a ton of time to find the right camp for them and it’s easy to mess up,” said Meredith Englund, a working mom and co-founder of Camperoni.

Camperoni is a startup web service with access to 1,800 Twin Cities camps designed to eliminate some of the administrative grunt work for parents.

Parents can not only search summer camps but also events over spring break and other school release days. They can also customize their searches based on factors like age, interest, location and drop-off and pick-up times. Parents can also get alerts and reminders so they don’t miss anything important.

“A lot of the most popular camps sell out in minutes. It’s worse than Taylor Swift tickets,” Englund said.

There are more than 3,000 Camperoni users in the Twin Cities. Right now, the service is free, but this summer it will add a premium subscription for a fee.

