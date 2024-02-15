Athletes of all abilities compete at Target Center for Unified State Basketball Tournament

Athletes of all abilities filled Target Center on Thursday.

Fans cheered on their schools at Special Olympics Minnesota’s Unified State Basketball Tournament.

“Definitely crossing something off my bucket list today, that’s for sure,” said Henry Hultberg, a senior at Menahga High School — about three hours northwest of the Twin Cities.

What’s happened on the court is about much more than basketball



“It’s amazing, you get to make connections with kids that you don’t normally see in the hallways,” said Joie Koll, a junior at Menahga High School.



This is the 4th year of the Unified State Basketball Tournament.



“Unified Sports brings students with and without intellectual disabilities together on the same playing field,” said Zak Armstrong, senior program manager for Special Olympics Minnesota.



“Even though we finished fourth, we finished great,” Hultberg said.



“Gives me a chance to compete and be a part of a team, inclusion you know it’s the name of the game,” he added.



Koll says she spends time with some of her teammates in the classroom too.

“Special Olympics gets these kids out into the world and we can showcase what they can and cannot do and that they are no different than anybody else,” Koll said.



Special Olympics Minnesota says Unified programming is in more and more schools across the state.



“It grows like rapid fire,” Armstrong said.



Armstrong says they’ve partnered with more than 300 schools.



“Even within the last 5 years we’ve grown over a hundred schools since then,” he said.



Whether you won the title for the third straight year, scored a key bucket, or maybe just made a new friend, Unified Sports is recognizing what we can do.



“Really ending my basketball season, my senior year with a bang that’s for sure,” Hultberg said.

If you’re interested in learning more about Special Olympics Minnesota’s Unified Champion Schools Program, click here.