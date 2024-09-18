At least 25 injured in tractor and wagon accident during field trip at orchard in western Wisconsin

More than two dozen adults and children were taken to be treated after a tractor accident involving two hay wagons happened at an apple orchard near Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, fire officials said.

Several mutual aid agencies responded to Bushel and a Peck Market, including a Mayo Clinic helicopter, and a mass casualty protocol was used, Chippewa Fire District Deputy Chief Cory Jeffers said.

Jeffers added that right now, they do not know how many of the 25 injured are children or adults and do not know the severity of the injuries. He said that no one was killed.

WQOW-TV is reporting that 4K and 5K students from St. Mark Lutheran Church in Eau Claire were on a field trip at the orchard, according to a school calendar and grandparents they talked to.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has a crew headed to Chippewa Falls.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.