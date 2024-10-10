Assaults and threats against ambulance crews double in Hennepin County

Paramedics and EMTs are now threatened and assaulted nearly every day in Hennepin County, according to the senior head of Hennepin Healthcare’s EMS.

According to Hennepin Healthcare data obtained by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, there have been 241 threats and assaults against paramedics and EMTs so far this year compared to 121 for all of 2023.

Shane Hallow, president of the Hennepin County Association of Paramedics and EMTs, told KSTP ambulance crews are facing these threats and assaults every day.

“I mean, we’re seeing these kind of events on a daily basis, whether it’s physical, verbal or threatening actions, every single day,” said Hallow.

Martin Scheerer, EMS chief at Hennepin Healthcare, said his crews receive de-escalation and self-defense training, but the increase in mental health and drug addiction, along with working sometimes at crime scenes, has made things, at times, unsafe for ambulance teams.

“Our teams have been really good and well trained in de-escalation, non-escalation and crisis management, but still sometimes we have to back out. And that’s the hard part, backing out sometimes and letting law enforcement take over,” said Scheerer.

When asked if he worried one of his crew members could be killed, Scheerer responded, “Oh, absolutely, every day. It keeps me up at night.”