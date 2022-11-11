Asia Mall opens its doors in Eden Prairie

A new mall in Eden Prairie with the goal of promoting local Asian businesses is open to customers.

Asia Mall has been in the works for the last year and a half and kicked off a soft opening on Thursday.

Customers packed the mall and are enjoying it so far.



“Oh, it smelled pretty good,” said shopper William Hicks.



“You can come here for lunch and you can come here for shopping for your food for your seafood, and a good Vietnamese restaurant in here,” said Di Lim, a shopper from Shakopee.



It’s a one stop shop to celebrate Asian culture and tradition.



“My heart is actually very full right now so thank you,” said Tracy Tran, Co-Owner of Asia Mall.



Tracy Tran is the Co-Owner of this two story mall that used to be a Gander Mountain. Of course there is plenty of Asian food, plus a full grocery store.



“Sometimes you have the dad that don’t want to go in the grocery store and you can have him go upstairs with the kids play or go in the restaurants and grab something to eat while he waits for his wife to grocery shop,” Tran said.



“It’s the best of the best in the Cities,” said Michael Bui, owner of businesses in the mall.



Fate and faith is what Michael Bui says earned him a coveted spot for his business inside the Asia Mall.



“Right there I knew I was in, I begged him please include me, please include me,” Bui said.



Owner of Pho Mai and Bober Tea and Mochi Dough, Bui’s spot features traditional Vietnamese cooking on one side and of course dessert on the other.



“Mochi donuts are the top sellers, they’re made of rice flour so crispy on the outside chewy in the middle, super delicious,” Bui said.



You can also find an insurance company, travel agency, and eventually they hope to add some clothing shops and a salon.



“Was kind of exciting to see what it is because it brings something different to this side of the metro,” Hicks said.



Both shoppers and vendors are thrilled for this unique shopping experience.



“We just hope to offer up a destination for people to come and enjoy the taste of Asia and shop and get your haircut,” Bui said.

The grand opening is November 20th.

Until then the staff is stressing patience because they’re still in the process of hiring. If you’re interested in the variety of jobs offered send an email to lesley.asiamall@gmail.com.