As victim of hit-and-run crash recovers from injuries, family urges driver to come forward

A family in Minneapolis is pleading for answers after their loved one was hit by a car while riding a scooter.

It happened near the intersection of Lyndale Avenue and West 27th Street. Minneapolis police are still searching for the driver responsible.

The Foster family is pleading for the person who did it to come forward.

“This is the first time being back so I’m trying to figure it out,” Robert Foster, hit-and-run victim, said.

Foster went back to the scene of the crash to try and piece together a moment he wishes he could forget.

“I remember getting hit right across the street,” Robert Foster said.

On Nov. 5 around 10 p.m., he was riding a scooter in the bike lane on Lyndale Avenue when a car hit him and took off.

Minneapolis police responded to the hit-and-run. They’re still searching for the driver who’s responsible.

“I think the most surreal thing was waking up four days after being in a coma,” Robert Foster said. “If there was one good thing about this, it’s how much love I have in my life. It’s sad it takes a tragedy like this to realize it, but I’m so grateful.”

Foster’s family has been by his side through the seizures and being in the hospital on a ventilator.

“There are a lot of emotions. Number one is pain, anger as well. Just confusion as to why someone would do this,” said Cara Foster, the victim’s daughter.

Robert Foster is back home with bruises the length of his body. He also has trouble walking, which is putting his passion on pause.

“He’s a ballroom dancer. I knew the first thing that he would do is try to dance,” Cara Foster said.

Robert Foster said he’s motivated to get back to the ballroom, but in the meantime, he’s urging the driver responsible to do the right thing.

“Bring yourself forward. It’s going to be easier on your conscience. You’re going to feel better. Come forward,” he said.

Minneapolis police are still investigating the incident.

The family is fundraising to help with medical bills.