As first round of snow ends, Winter Storm Watches go into effect for Sunday, Monday

The snow is now tapering off and the sun will return this afternoon.

Minnesotans will get a brief reprieve after snow fell from Thursday evening through the overnight hours and early Friday morning before the next system moves into the region.

Winter Storm Watches have been issued for multiple counties, including Ramsey, Hennepin, Isanti, Anoka, Chisago, Washington, Scott, Carver and Dakota. CLICK HERE for the latest weather alerts and HERE for the latest forecast from Minnesota’s Weather Authority. An interactive radar can be found by CLICKING HERE.

Currently, snow totals forecasted for the metro area Sunday night and into Monday range anywhere from 6-12″, depending on where you live and where the system tracks. Minnesota’s Weather Authority will continue to monitor the system and provide updates throughout the weekend. Snow is expected to be heavy Sunday afternoon and night, and blowing snow will be an issue.

It is possible snow will mix with rain and potentially completely change to rain, however, that and the timeframe when the change could happen is not yet known.

A SIGNIFICANT winter storm remains on tap for Sunday and early next week.



Today’s trends are colder, and farther southeast. This means more snow and less rain, though some should still mix in. I’ll make a snow map for this storm tomorrow. #mnwx pic.twitter.com/xItAO9tp6x — Chris Reece (@ChrisReeceWX) March 21, 2024

Multiple school districts were running on a two-hour delay Friday due to road and weather conditions after 2’4″ of rain fell across the metro. An interactive map showing current traffic conditions can be found at the bottom of this article.

Between 5 p.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday, the Minnesota State Patrol says there were 175 crashes, involving 19 with injuries and one of those being serious. There were also 101 vehicle spin outs and three jackknifed semis.

Roughly 2" to 4" fell overnight across the metro! https://t.co/CURTJIy2ML — Ken Barlow ⚡️⚡️ (@kbarlowkstp) March 22, 2024 2.5″ of snow had fallen in New Hope, Minn. as of 12:30 a.m. Friday, March 22, 2024. Credit: Daren Sukhram/KSTP-TV.

