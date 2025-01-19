Art Shanty Projects returns to Lake Harriet just in time for Minnesota’s latest cold snap

A polar vortex sun and below-zero wind chills marked the opening day for the Art Shanty Projects on Lake Harriet.



“Oh, I think it’s amazing,” says Jenn Olin-Hitt, visiting from Akron, Ohio. “Yeah, I think it takes a lot of hardiness, takes a lot of ingenuity.”

On a sunshiny, single-digit Saturday, the art shanties were back, perched on the lake’s frozen surface.

“It feels wonderful, and people are happy to be here and to be outside,” exclaimed Erin Lavalle, artistic director for Art Shanty Projects.



“It’s creativity,” added Mike from Minneapolis. “It’s inspiring to be around creative energy. That’s the takeaway today.”

Twenty shanties or huts, each with its own unique theme, along with dozens of artists and creators.

“It’s just a fun way to enjoy winter and art and get out there and be a little non-sensical,” exclaims Monica Stuart from Linden Heights.

The bone-chilling temps are a welcome departure from weird weather in recent years.

In 2023, too much snow meant moving the shanties onto shore.

The following year, the warm weather limited the event to one weekend before it was canceled. Organizers were dealing with 50-degree temperatures, with puddles on the lake and on the ice.

This year, there are 16 inches of solid ice and it’s going to get even colder.

As a precaution, Sunday’s expected bitter weather meant shanty hours were adjusted to noon until four.



“Before noon, the wind chill is going to be a little bit on the dangerous side,” Lavalle says. “We want to make sure artists, staff and volunteers and the public safety is in mind.”

There are warming huts here and there and even a disco hut equipped with space blankets.

“Lots of layers and halfway in between, we hit up the disco inferno and just did some dancing,” Stuart smiles.

After Sunday, weather permitting, the Art Shanty Project is scheduled to run weekends from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Feb. 9.

“Feels really good, yeah, it feels great to get the public interested in like, creating art,” explains Sam Granum, one of the exhibitors.