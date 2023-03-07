Apple Valley man celebrates 106th birthday

Tuesday was a big day for one Apple Valley man.

Born in 1917, Floyd Skinner turned 106 years old.

At his Apple Valley senior residence, a big birthday party was held in Skinner’s honor.

People wore pins of Skinner, along with his favorite color yellow.

Skinner’s secret to a long life is to stay away from cigarettes.

“I did not smoke and I think that’s my key for long living right there,” Skinner said.

Skinner admits to having an occasional drink over the years.