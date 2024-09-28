Apartment evacuated following fire in Minneapolis

An apartment in Minneapolis was evacuated Saturday after a fire reportedly broke out in the building.

Minneapolis Fire said crews were working to evacuate the apartment on the 3200 block of Fremont Avenue North at just 1:30 p.m.

Fire crews have lines laid, evacuating and conducting searches of a residential apartment building located on the 3200 block of Fremont Ave N. — Minneapolis Fire (@MinneapolisFire) September 28, 2024

Crews then announced minutes later that the bulk of the fire had been extinguished, which was found on the building’s third floor inside an apartment unit.

The fire department said they had moved on to overhauling the structure and checking for fire extensions before announcing at 1:51 p.m. that the fire had been extinguished.

According to the fire department, the apartment “with the fire origin has been deemed uninhabitable.”

One person was medically evaluated at the scene for an injury unrelated to the fire; no other injuries were reported.

The Red Cross has been called to assist one resident and the cause of the fire is under investigation.