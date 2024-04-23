‘Anywhere he went, the place was left better.’ Family, friends mourn owner of Sammy’s Avenue Eatery

Family, friends mourn owner of Sammy’s Avenue Eatery

People on Minneapolis’ northside are mourning the loss of a pillar, mentor and bright spot in the community.

Sammy McDowell, the owner of Sammy’s Avenue Eatery, died unexpectedly during a Sunday church service at Shiloh Temple.

McDowell opened the restaurant back in 2012 to add healthy, affordable food options to West Broadway Avenue.

Customers often come to Sammy’s Avenue Eatery for a cup of coffee or kind words.



“Sammy’s was and still is a place where people could come and it feels like home,” said Michael McDowell, Sammy’s nephew.



But now, home is not what it used to be.



“There’s still just shock, the disbelief that someone so profound and so deeply loved is gone,” Michael said.

“We’re sad. We’re celebrating who he was, but we also have to put faith into the matter that God did what’s best and took him at the right time,” Bishop Richard Howell at Shiloh Temple International Ministries said.

Friends and family remember Sammy as a radiant light who would go out of his way to help others.

“He was a servant to the community and his church. He sacrificed so much of his energy to make people happy,” Howell said.

He invested in his community and became an inspiration to so many.

“Anywhere he went, the place was left better. He was a light in the community and he always left you in a better space or position than he found you,” Michael said.

On Monday, the restaurant was closed to plan Sammy’s funeral. Family and friends gathered to reflect on his life and remember him.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey stopped by and shared stories about his city-wide impact.

“He managed to be friends with everyone all the time. When you came through that door over there, you felt loved. It didn’t matter who you were,” Frey said.

Family members said his kindness and love for the community will live on in his restaurant — the heart of his legacy.

“I definitely feel my uncle’s energy and that energy is alive when you have all these people from different walks of life coming together to celebrate his legacy,” Michael said.

The community is gathering at Shiloh Temple in Minneapolis on Tuesday at 6 p.m. to honor and celebrate Sammy’s life. The public is welcome to attend.