Anti-violence group A Mother’s Love Initiative seeks set of wheels to broaden reach

A Minneapolis organization dedicated to helping others is raising money for a van to expand its reach and help more families.

A Mother’s Love Initiative is a grassroots organization that’s committed to reducing gun violence and supporting families.

On a Monday afternoon, members packed up daily essentials for people in need to deliver to a “3,000 Acts of Kindness” event next week.

“That’s giving back to the community who is in need and it’s one of our favorite times of the year,” said Lisa Clemons, A Mother’s Love Initiative founder.

The donation collection is just a small piece of the nonprofit’s impact year-round.

The group also works to prevent gun violence and domestic violence, among other initiatives.

“We’re finding housing for young people who are just riding the bus to ride the bus because they don’t have any place else to go,” Clemons said. “We’re delivering food to people throughout the community.”

The organization depends on paying for Uber or Lyft rides to carry out its mission. It’s a daily cost that climbs into the thousands, but purchasing a van of their own could help.

“It’s not just about bringing the people in, but it’s the people that can’t get to us that we also try to help as well,” one A Mother’s Love Initiative member said.

The group is fundraising to buy a van to expand its reach and help more families. Their passion for serving the community grew from their own childhood.

“We were these kids growing up. We had families who were engaged in things that they shouldn’t have been engaged in or parents who were addicted to one substance or another,” Clemons said.

Now, the group is choosing to interrupt the cycle and create a solution.

“I’m excited to move to that next stage. Transportation is a big part of helping us elevate this organization and reach even more people,” Clemons said.

The organization is hoping to purchase the van in April 2024. They’ve raised $13,000 of their $50,000 goal as of Monday. A Mother’s Love Initiative is accepting donations for the van.