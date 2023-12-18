Anthony Edwards responds to allegations circulating on social media

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards is responding to a social media post circulating on X, formerly known as Twitter, alleging he pressured a woman to get an abortion.

“I made comments in the heat of a moment that are not me, and that are not aligned with what I believe and who I want to be as a man,” Edwards wrote in a statement, adding, “All women should be supported and empowered to make their own decisions about their bodies and what is best for them. I am handling my personal matters privately and will not be commenting on them any further at this time.”

A post on X is recirculating screenshots of alleged private messages on Instagram, in which a model accuses Edwards of getting her pregnant, and claims he wired her $100,000 to have an abortion performed.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to the Minnesota Timberwolves for a statement or comment and is awaiting a response.