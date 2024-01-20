Anoka-Hennepin teachers union, school district reach tentative agreement

On Saturday morning, Anoka-Hennepin educators and the school district reached a tentative agreement on a new contract.

Meditated negotiations between Anoka-Hennepin Education Minnesota (AHEM) and Anoka-Hennepin Schools started at 9 a.m. on Friday and concluded at 3:01 a.m. on Saturday, the union announced.

The teacher’s union has canceled a rally that was scheduled for 6 p.m. on Monday before the school board meeting.

In an email to AHEM members, the negotiations team thanked members for their support during the process saying, “Please know that this agreement could not have been reached without all the hard work that each and every one of you put into this contract campaign over the last couple of months.”

The AHEM negotiations team is working to get the full details of the deal to members as quickly as possible. Before more information is published and shared with the whole membership, a summary of the agreement must be submitted to, and approved, by the AHEM executive board.

After approval, the full AHEM membership will decide whether to accept the tentative agreement. A ratification vote will be scheduled at a later time.

If the union membership accepts the deal, the school board will then vote on the contract.

More details regarding the agreement are expected to be announced in the coming days.

