Animal Humane Society celebrating National Animal Shelter Week

For any dog in a shelter, finding a forever home can be a major challenge.

This week, the Animal Humane Society is celebrating National Animal Shelter Week.

Winnie, a dog at the Animal Humane Society, was adopted and returned a few times before finding her forever home a few months ago.

“To see her in her new home in what will be her forever home is just amazing,” Brittany Baumann with the Animal Humane Society said. “It’s really why the Animal Humane Society exists. It’s why we do what we do is to get dogs into good homes.”

If you’re interested in helping animals like Winnie, click here.