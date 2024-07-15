An anonymous donation is making dreams come true for families at Somerset Elementary School in Mendota Heights

An anonymous donation is making dreams come true for a group of students and parents at Somerset Elementary School in Mendota Heights.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS first reported back in April that the community was raising funds for new playground equipment.

They wanted something more inclusive for students who use wheelchairs and those with other challenges.

Students voted on a design with ramps and a rubberized surface to increase accessibility.

Between lemonade stands, coin drives, and even money from the state, they expected it to take years to raise the funds… But then came an anonymous donation of $200,000.

“We are calling her our fairy godmother. She saw the news story, and she was moved, and she wanted kids to experience the playground. Her one request was that it be built by summer,” said Anne St. Martin, a parent and one of the project’s organizers.

Because this is suddenly happening so fast, they are scrambling to find skilled volunteers to help with the playground. They need donations ranging from tools to manpower for a community build that begins July 31st. For more information CLICK HERE.