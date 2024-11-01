AMBER ALERT CANCELLED: Abducted family found unharmed, suspected kidnapper arrested

UPDATE: The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office said Chad Aanerud was taken into custody at 7:15 a.m. following a traffic stop in Morrison County.

Nikkole Dobson and her four children were found inside his vehicle, unharmed.

According to the sheriff’s office, the kidnapping is connected to a fatal shooting that occurred in Maple Grove Township east of Brainerd.

Sheriff’s deputies say they responded to a shooting there on Loerich Road around 1:50 a.m., where they found 62-year-old Lyle Maske had been killed from a gunshot wound. Aanerud was determined to be a suspect in Maske’s killing.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation is still active, and will release more information as they continue to investigate.

The original article related to the amber alert can be found below.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension(BCA) has issued an amber alert for a pregnant mother and her four children after they were reportedly abducted at gunpoint Friday morning.

The BCA says the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in locating 33-year-old Nikkole Dobson and her four children.

According to the BCA, Dobson and her children were taken by her boyfriend, 35-year-old Chad Aanerud, from a house they were staying at in Brainerd on the 15000 block of Loerch Road.

Aanerud reportedly arrived at the house around 1:50 a.m. and fired a rifle round into the ceiling of the residence, forcing Dobson and her children to leave with him.

Aanerud is believed to be driving a white 2017 Chrysler Pacifica minivan with license plate AEC 351. He is described as 6’2″, 185lbs, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

The BCA says Aanerud is also a suspect in a fatal shooting from a separate nearby residence.

Dobson is pregnant, weighing 198 lbs, and is 5’7″ with green eyes and reddish brown hair. Her children are 14-year-old Brandon, 11-year-old Haley, 7-year-old Gracie and 3-year-old Chloe.

Anyone with information should call 911 and should not approach Aanerud if they encounter him.