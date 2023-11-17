AMA urges insurance companies to cover pricey obesity treatment drugs

The American Medical Association just adopted a new policy supporting health insurance coverage of drugs that treat obesity.

Drugs such as Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro treat obesity, but research shows they can also improve heart health. The drugs are controversial because they cost over $1,000 per month.

The AMA said that when people lose weight, it can prevent other serious medical problems — saving money in the long run.

“Providing evidence-based treatment options that include weight loss medications aligns with a comprehensive, multimodal approach to effectively manage obesity is important to reduce health complications,” said AMA Trustee Bobby Mukkamala. “The AMA will urge health insurers to provide coverage of available FDA-approved weight-loss medications, including GLP-1 medications, to demonstrate a commitment to the health and well-being of our patients.”