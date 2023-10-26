Allina hospital nurses in Twin Cities picket in response to proposed staff reductions, closures

Allina hospital nurses in Twin Cities to picket in response to proposed staff reductions, closures

Minnesota Nurse Association (MNA) members held informational pickets on Thursday to address their concerns over what they say are Allina Health’s plans to close services and cut staff.

Pickets happened in front of Abbot Northwestern, Mercy and United Hospitals starting at 1 p.m.

The organization adds this isn’t a work stoppage and hospital operations won’t be affected. In addition, nurses won’t be walking off the job to participate.

MNA claims Allina is closing services essential to local communities while ignoring nurses’ concerns over the hospitals’ benchmarking plans.

A news release from MNA said benchmarking is often used to cut costs and increase efficiency in healthcare by comparing one hospital’s standards to others and then creating new standards based on the comparison.

Their concern is that such metrics will lead to “uneven comparisons, increased staff turnover, moral suffering among healthcare workers and ultimately a race to the bottom in quality patient care.”

“These profit-driven decisions deny nurses and patients the resources needed to ensure safe staffing and quality patient care at the bedside, betraying Allina’s promise to serve the communities in which they operate as a nonprofit entity.” Minnesota Nurses Association

Allina Health released the following statement in response: