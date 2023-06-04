Air quality alert extended through Monday for east, southeastern Minnesota

UPDATE: The air quality alert for Minnesota and western Wisconsin has been extended through the end of the day Monday.

The alert was initially scheduled to expire at 9 a.m. Monday but was extended for the east-central and southeastern parts of the state — including the Twin Cities — due to lingering fine particle pollution.

Air quality will be poor through Monday from the Twin Cities to the south and east. You might smell smoke in the air today!



A cold front is bringing scattered rain from late morning through the afternoon. It won't clear the air out…it could still be hazy/smoky into Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/4qrujZCaRj — Matt Serwe (@SerweWX) June 5, 2023

Affected counties in Minnesota include: Anoka, Blue Earth, Brown, Carver, Dakota, Faribault, Freeborn, Goodhue, Hennepin, Le Sueur, Martin, McLeod, Meeker, Nicollet, Ramsey, Rice, Scott, Sibley, Steele, Waseca, Washington, Watonwan and Wright.

In Wisconsin, affected counties include: Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Rusk and St. Croix.

For severe weather alerts, visit KSTP’s severe weather alert page.

For current air quality conditions, visit the MPCA’s current air quality conditions.

AIR QUALITY ALERT in effect until 12 am Tuesday. More info at https://t.co/VufUNF6ROa #aqi #mnwx pic.twitter.com/NhYwqc1xV1 — MN Air Quality Index (@mpca_aqi) June 5, 2023

The alert comes as smoke from wildfires in Quebec moves west over the Great Lakes and Wisconsin, according to the MPCA. Smoke from the wildfires will make its way into eastern Minnesota on Sunday afternoon, potentially going as far west as Rochester and St. Cloud.

An air quality alert for east central and southeastern Minnesota was issued by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) from Sunday at noon to Monday at 9 a.m.

The tribal areas of Prairie Island and Mille Lacs are also under an air quality alert, the MPCA said.

