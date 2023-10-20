AG Ellison, Secretary Simon to discuss judge’s orders that stripped felons of voting rights

State officials are coming together Friday morning to discuss their opposition to recent orders from a Mille Lacs County judge regarding felon voting rights.

Judge Matthew Quinn filed two orders last week, denying two Minnesotans with felony convictions the right to vote, despite the fact that state legislators passed a law this year allowing felons to vote as long as they are no longer incarcerated.

However, Quinn called that law, known as the “Restore the Vote Act,” unconstitutional and said felons aren’t eligible to vote until the civil right to vote has been restored.

RELATED: Ellison, Simon decry orders by Mille Lacs County judge stripping felons of voting rights

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and Secretary of State Steve Simon released a joint statement earlier this week in response to the orders, saying they “believe the judge’s orders are not lawful” and plan to oppose them.

Ellison and Simon are scheduled to meet with members of the press Friday afternoon to further discuss the orders and how they plan to oppose them.

When Minnesota passed the law this spring, it joined 21 other states in automatically restoring voting rights after residents are released from prison, the National Conference of State Legislatures said.