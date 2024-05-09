AG Ellison joins settlement with wireless carriers for deception, evasive advertisements

Minnesota has joined all 50 states in a settlement with a host of wireless carriers over deception and misleading advertisement practices.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced on Thursday that Minnesota has settled its investigation into AT&T Mobility, LLC, T-Mobile USA, Inc., Cellco Partnership, d/b/a Verizon Wireless, Cricket Wireless, LLC, and TracFone Wireless, Inc.

“AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless spread deceptive and misleading advertisements that tricked consumers into believing that they were obtaining better deals than the company was actually offering,” Ellison said in a statement. “AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless baited consumers with deceptive claims about ‘unlimited’ data, ‘free’ phone offers and incentives to switch, only to switch the offer and not deliver on their advertised claims. Today’s settlements put an end to these fraudulent advertising practices.”

The wireless carriers agreed to pay about $10.25 million in civil penalties as a part of the settlement. $146,000 of those funds will go to Minnesotans; about $35,000 of that money is from AT&T, $69,000 is from T-Mobile and $42,000 comes from Verizon Wireless.

In addition to paying about $10.25 million in civil penalties, the settlement means that wireless carriers are required to: