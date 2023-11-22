After 70 years, Red Wing family awarded Purple Heart for loved one’s service in Korean War

Relatives of a Red Wing man have an extra reason to be thankful this Thanksgiving.

In 1953, Cpl. Donovan Kline was seriously wounded fighting in the Korean War but never received a Purple Heart.

Kline passed away in 2012, but this month his family was finally awarded the Purple Heart seven decades later.

“I was shocked,” Rosemary Barrett, Kline’s daughter-in-law said. “I think I almost cried because I knew that Donovan, it was just one of those things he wanted and it was finally coming true.”

The Marine Corps League in Red Wing helped track down the medal and give it to the Kline family.