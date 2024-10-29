After 50 years, ‘The Pumpkin Man’ in Red Wing ending his pumpkin display

A long-time Halloween tradition in Red Wing is coming to an end this year.

After fifty years, Bill Habedank is ending his great pumpkin display in his front of his home.

“I enjoy it as much as the people that come to see it,” Habedank said.

Due to health problems, Habedank says he’s going to stop his large pumpkin display after this Halloween.

“It’s kind of sad,” Habedank said. “All good things come to [an] end someday.”

You have a few days left to see the display on the 1900 block of Grandview Avenue in Red Wing.