Advocates for insurance coverage of infertility treatments to rally in St. Paul

Lawmakers and women’s health advocates will be rallying for infertility treatments to be covered by health insurance at the Minnesota State Capitol on Thursday.

Currently, there’s a bill being discussed to make Minnesota the 22nd state to pass an infertility insurance law.

If passed, the bill would relieve a lot of financial stressors that go hand in hand with infertility, as it would make it so insurance coverage for infertility treatments is mandatory in the state.

Legislators say the push to make this happen comes as more than 185,000 Minnesotans, which is about one in seven people, face issues with infertility.

Jeff Brand (DFL-St. Peter), who is sponsoring the bill in the Minnesota House of Representatives, has previously said the cost to the state would be around $18 million, but says that really wouldn’t impact insurance premiums, explaining in the other states that have this law already, increased costs have been less than 1%.

“Every day that passes, sorry, is a crucial reminder that without fertility insurance coverage, we cannot grow the family we desire,” said Miraya Gran, who used fertility treatments to have her daughter.

A news conference regarding the push to get the bill passed will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday afternoon, with a rally planned at 3 p.m.

