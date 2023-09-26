Advertising campaign dubs Winona the ‘Miami of Minnesota’

A popular advertising campaign is winning awards and bringing more visitors to the city of Winona.

The Visit Winona campaign is called “Winona: The Miami of Minnesota.”

The campaign says both cities sit in the southeastern corners of their states and both tend to have their states’ warmest temperatures.

Visit Winona started a website that says in Winona you can swim with the alligators, take the gator zipline or kids can fly with the flamingos.

“It was completely outrageous, silly, and dumb, and it was so much fun. People just jumped all over it,” Cynthya Porter with Visit Winona said. “It’s supposed to be just super tongue-in-cheek and really that makes people laugh.”

This month, the campaign won an innovation award and Visit Winona says it’s bringing more visitors to the city.