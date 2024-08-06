A look back on Tim Walz’s early life in Minnesota

Tim Walz may forever be tied to our state, but he wasn’t born in Minnesota.

Walz grew up in Nebraska and moved to Mankato back in the 1990s.

At Mankato West High School, Walz was a history teacher and football coach.

In 2006, Walz was elected to the United States House of Representatives for Minnesota’s 1st Congressional District and in 2018 he was elected governor of Minnesota.

Now, Walz is Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate in the 2024 presidential election.

Walz’s former neighbors in Mankato hope he can help the ticket win in November.

“We’re all like hyped,” Mary Ingman said. “It’s great. He’s amazing and he’s fair and he’s brilliant.”

Walz is a member of Mankato West High School’s Wall of Fame.