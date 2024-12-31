A legacy for generations: Former President Carter left his mark on Boundary Waters

The Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness could have looked very different if it wasn’t for what former President Jimmy Carter championed while in office.

With a stroke of the pen more than 40 years ago, President Carter made sure Minnesota’s crown jewel would stay preserved for generations to come.

“That’s what’s unique about the Boundary Waters, and that’s President Carter’s contribution,” said Chris Knopf, Executive Director of the Friends of the Boundary Waters.

In the late 70’s, Knopf’s group worked tirelessly with President Carter to pass the Boundary Waters Wilderness Act to prevent logging and mining.



Despite heavy opposition, Carter signed it into law.

“For over the last almost 50 years, nearly 10 million people have visited the Boundary Waters,” said Knopf. “So that conservation is truly an enduring legacy that President Carter has here in Minnesota.”

Carter’s legacy also stretches to communities across the country.

After he left the White House, President Carter was often seen working on construction sites to help build homes for Habitat For Humanity.

“It was really the former president and Mrs. Carter who put Habitat on the map,” said Chris Coleman at Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity.

Coleman remembers back in 2010 when the Carters came to town to help volunteers build or renovate 20 homes.

This past year, the organization celebrated his 100th birthday and honored Carber by building 30 more homes.

“I hope that people take this, this moment of his passing, and reflect on on what true public service looks like. And it sure looks like Jimmy Carter,” he said.