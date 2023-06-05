‘A Beautiful Soul’: Loved ones remember 25-year-old Elysian woman
Family, friends and volunteers came over the weekend to the Interstate 35 Bridge near Florence Avenue in Owatonna to create a memorial.
Underneath the bridge, along the train tracks, is the site where 25-year-old Sabrina Schnoor was found fatally shot last week.
“We picked purple for domestic abuse awareness,” said Serenity Schnoor, the victim’s sister, about the color purple used all over the memorial site. “She loved darker colors, that’s why we picked purple as well.”
Investigators say a friend tracked Sabrina’s phone when she couldn’t connect with her and then made the heartbreaking discovery, finding her underneath the bridge.
“She’s just a beautiful person inside and out,” Schnoor said.
Steele County prosecutors charged 38-year-old Jason Horner from Faribault with her murder from early last week. He was arrested over the weekend.
Surveillance cameras in the area captured the two walking from a store to under the bridge, but then Horner left the bridge alone, according to court records.
The two had been in a relationship, according to family members.
“She didn’t deserve this, no one deserves this,” said Michael Wood, a relative. “She’d do anything for anybody, I think it made her happier for herself if she could help other people. That’s what she liked doing.”
Loved ones say Sabrina’s light will be missed but not forgotten.
There’s a GoFundMe to support Sabrina’s family that mentions she had a 7-year-old child.
Horner appeared before a judge Monday on second-degree murder and illegal possession of a firearm charges.
He’s being held on a $500,000 bond at the Steele County jail.
If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse, several resources are available to offer help. For immediate help, contact:
- The National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.
- Minnesota Day One at 866-223-1111.
- The Women’s Advocates crisis line at 651-227-8284.
More than 12 million people just in the U.S. are affected by domestic violence every year, according to the National Domestic Violence Hotline.
The organizations listed above can help connect victims to resources like safe shelter, advocacy, legal help and support groups.
The National Domestic Violence Hotline also offers tips for identifying abuse and supporting victims of abuse. CLICK HERE to see those.
Other organizations that can help include:
- Violence Free Minnesota at 651-646-6177 or 800-289-6177.
- Battered Women’s Legal Advocacy Project at 612-343-9842.
- Mending the Sacred Hoop at 888-305-1650.
- Minnesota Coalition Against Sexual Assault at 612-209-9993.
Minnesota also has a list of many other resources for victims of crimes that can be found HERE.