‘A Beautiful Soul’: Loved ones remember 25-year-old Elysian woman

Family, friends and volunteers came over the weekend to the Interstate 35 Bridge near Florence Avenue in Owatonna to create a memorial.

Underneath the bridge, along the train tracks, is the site where 25-year-old Sabrina Schnoor was found fatally shot last week.

“We picked purple for domestic abuse awareness,” said Serenity Schnoor, the victim’s sister, about the color purple used all over the memorial site. “She loved darker colors, that’s why we picked purple as well.”

A memorial for Sabrina Schnoor is seen under the I-35 bridge near Florence Avenue in Owatonna on June 5, 2023. (KSTP-TV)

Investigators say a friend tracked Sabrina’s phone when she couldn’t connect with her and then made the heartbreaking discovery, finding her underneath the bridge.

“She’s just a beautiful person inside and out,” Schnoor said.

Steele County prosecutors charged 38-year-old Jason Horner from Faribault with her murder from early last week. He was arrested over the weekend.

Surveillance cameras in the area captured the two walking from a store to under the bridge, but then Horner left the bridge alone, according to court records.

The two had been in a relationship, according to family members.

“She didn’t deserve this, no one deserves this,” said Michael Wood, a relative. “She’d do anything for anybody, I think it made her happier for herself if she could help other people. That’s what she liked doing.”

Loved ones say Sabrina’s light will be missed but not forgotten.

There’s a GoFundMe to support Sabrina’s family that mentions she had a 7-year-old child.

Horner appeared before a judge Monday on second-degree murder and illegal possession of a firearm charges.

He’s being held on a $500,000 bond at the Steele County jail.