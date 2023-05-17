96-year-old Twins fan to see first game at Target Field

A first visit to Target Field at 96

A longtime Twins fan will finally see her first game at Target Field.

Pat Bump of Prior Lake reached out to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS asking for help to get his 96-year-old neighbor Marvel Winn to a Twins game.

Winn was recently diagnosed with terminal cancer. 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS contacted the Twins, and the team is giving them free tickets to a game next week.

“I’m going to feel like a queen,” Winn said.

“Celebrating her life instead of having to celebrate it at a funeral,” Bump said. “We’re celebrating at the ballpark.”

Winn says her favorite Twins player is Kirby Puckett.