96-year-old Twins fan to see first game at Target Field
A first visit to Target Field at 96
A longtime Twins fan will finally see her first game at Target Field.
Pat Bump of Prior Lake reached out to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS asking for help to get his 96-year-old neighbor Marvel Winn to a Twins game.
Winn was recently diagnosed with terminal cancer. 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS contacted the Twins, and the team is giving them free tickets to a game next week.
“I’m going to feel like a queen,” Winn said.
“Celebrating her life instead of having to celebrate it at a funeral,” Bump said. “We’re celebrating at the ballpark.”
Winn says her favorite Twins player is Kirby Puckett.