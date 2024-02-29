92-year-old Plymouth man celebrates his birthday on Leap Day for the 23rd time

Thursday is a special day for one Plymouth man.

Mal Moore turned 92 years old but is only celebrating his 23rd birthday.

Moore was born on Feb. 29, 1932. Moore never felt short-changed by having his birthday on Leap Day.

“No, I didn’t mind,” Moore said, “I felt it was kind of special.”

Moore’s birthday party at Trillium Woods Senior Community in Plymouth was only the 23rd time Moore actually celebrated his birthday on his birthday.