91-year-old killed in Becker crash

A 91-year-old man was killed in a crash in Becker on Monday afternoon, according to an incident report from Minnesota State Patrol.

An 89-year-old woman was driving a Chrysler Pacifica eastbound on Highway 10 around 1:09 p.m. Monday. Lowell Louis Wolff was a passenger in this vehicle.

A 25-year-old man was driving a Hyundai Tucson westbound on the highway.

The two vehicles crashed at the intersection of Highway 10 and Edgewood Street, authorities said.

Wolff was pronounced deceased at St. Cloud Hospital. The 89-year-old driver was brought to the same hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Hyundai was not injured.

Becker Police Department, Becker Fire and Rescue, Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office and Minnesota Department of Transportation assisted in responding to the crash.