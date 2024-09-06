9 tips for experiencing the fall colors across Minnesota

With the state of Minnesota entering the early stages of the annual leaf color change, the Department of Natural Resources is providing tips on how to best experience the season.

As of this publishing, an interactive map on the DNR’s website shows the entire state is in the 0-10% color phase. You can use a sliding tool on the map to show a forecast for this year’s fall colors that is based on what colors are typically like across the state on that date. CLICK HERE for the map.

Park staff will provide updates each Wednesday on colors status in their location, which will then be shown on the color-coded map. Last year, fall colors were slow to show up due to the record warm temperatures in September and early October.

This year, the agency says the wet growing season is good for the trees, but due to the amount of moisture, fungal leaf diseases have been found on aspen and oak. That may reduce the brilliance of the colors due to leaves falling early, or potential dead spots and blotches on the leaves.

For those looking to travel across the state to see the fall colors, here are nine tips to help plan your trip:

Sign up for the DNR weekly fall color update newsletter. You can subscribe by scrolling to the bottom of THIS PAGE .

. In addition to checking the Fall Color Finder, you can visit the DNR’s website to see visitor alerts and updates for different state parks and also look for closures on state forest roads. You can bookmark THIS link and THIS link to do so.

link and link to do so. Expect crowds at state parks and recreation areas, especially on weekends. The DNR advises you to get to parks early due to them filling quickly on those days.

While state parks and recreation areas need passes, state forests, wildlife management areas as well as scientific and natural areas don’t.

Campsites are available throughout the fall months at state park and recreation areas, as well as the state forests.

Binoculars can add to the experience, especially for bird enthusiasts. If you can’t bring your own, you can also borrow them from state park ranger stations.

Some parks offer free guided hikes and programs to learn more about nature. You can find events happening near you by CLICKING HERE .

. With the fall season comes hunting – make sure to plan your fall color trip around those seasons. Some state parks allow hunting during special hunts, which can be found HERE and in alerts on park websites.

and in alerts on park websites. Bring a camera and share pictures with others! You can also send them to the DNR and be featured on the agency’s Fall Color Finder website photo gallery by CLICKING HERE.