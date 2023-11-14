80-year-old woman arrested for 1985 Polk County cold case

Authorities say they have made an arrest in a decades-old murder case in Polk County.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says 80-year-old Mary Josephine Bailey was arrested in Maricopa County, Arizona on Monday. Formal charges were also filed on Monday in Polk County.

Court records show Bailey, whose address is listed in Apache Junction, Arizona, is charged with first-degree murder for the death of 45-year-old Yvonne Menke and is awaiting extradition to Wisconsin. A future court date has not been scheduled as of this publishing.

Menke died on December 12, 1985, in St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin. According to Polk County’s cold case web page, Menke was shot in her head and neck three times shortly before 6:30 a.m. that day as she was leaving her home to go to work.

Yvonne Menke Credit: Polk County

Authorities said a person of interest was seen leaving the alley where Menke’s car was parked shortly after the gunshots were heard. The person of interest was described as being under six feet tall, wore a grey 3/4 length coat and was wearing a dark colored stocking cap.

If you have information about the case, you’re asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 715-485-8300.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS is currently reading the criminal complaint and will continue to provide updates in this article.