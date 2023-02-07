8-year-old gets surprise trip to Super Bowl courtesy of Thielen Foundation

An 8-year-old boy from Minnesota who has overcome several hurdles in his life now has two tickets to the Super Bowl.

The Thielen Foundation surprised Devin Dee of St. Louis Park with the chance of a lifetime.

Devin is a patient at M Health Fairview Masonic Children’s Hospital and receives support through the Pediatric Mental Health Unit, a unit of the hospital that partners with the Thielen Foundation.

Last month the foundation thought Devin and his uncle Mark were the best fit for a Super Bowl surprise by giving them two tickets and $5,000 in travel expenses.

“For about two to three days I had to keep it a secret,” Devin’s uncle, Mark Erickson, said. “Every once in a while I almost slipped about when we go to Arizona all that kind of stuff. It is really special they recognized us.”

The trip to Arizona for the big game will be Devin’s first time on a plane.