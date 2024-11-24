8-year-old dies after crash Wednesday in Olmsted County

An 8-year-old girl has died of her injuries days after a crash in Olmsted County, sister-station KAAL-TV reports.

A Minnesota State Patrol incident report states the crash occurred around 6 p.m. on Wednesday on Highway 14 near mile marker 217 in Marion Township.

The girl, identified by KAAL as Kambrynn Ronningen, was brought to St. Mary’s Mayo Clinic, where she later died, according to a CaringBridge update.

Authorities say a 36-year-old man was driving a Nissan Murano east on the highway and a 43-year-old woman was driving a GMC Yukon west when the two crashed. Ronningen was a passenger in the GMC.

The other two occupants of the GMC, the 43-year-old driver and a 12-year-old girl, were brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Nissan was also brought to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.