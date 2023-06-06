8 injured in pursuit of stolen car that ended with crash into driver, pedestrian in Minneapolis

Six juveniles in a stolen car led officers on a chaotic chase that ended with a collision into another vehicle and a bus shelter Monday in Minneapolis.

Law enforcement officers from the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office and Minneapolis Police Department initiated the pursuit just before noon when they noticed a vehicle “driving erratically” that was believed to have been involved in a string of armed robberies earlier in the day, the sheriff’s office said. Officers tried to stop the car, but it sped away.

The chase ended when the suspect vehicle crashed into an innocent bystander’s vehicle near Penn Avenue and Olson Memorial Highway. The vehicle then hit a bus shelter and a man who was standing in the area.

According to the sheriff’s office, the woman driving the vehicle that was hit only suffered minor injuries. The man who was standing at the bus stop was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown.

Five boys and a girl were inside the stolen vehicle, and Sheriff Dawanna Witt told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS the person driving was 12 years old, and all of the occupants were between ages 12 and 16.

The sheriff’s office said some tried to run off after the crash, but officers tracked them all down. The juvenile suspects were treated at the scene before being taken to the hospital.