66-year-old arrested in connection with 1984 Minneapolis murder

A 66-year-old has been arrested in connection with the murder of Robert A. Miller 39 years ago in south Minneapolis.

Matthew Russell Brown of Angleside, Illinois, has been charged with second-degree murder and first-degree burglary, according to court records.

On July 17, 1984, Miller was killed inside his apartment during a fight with an intruder, but officers couldn’t find a suspect.

DNA analysis has improved greatly since the murder. During the past eight years, MPD investigators on the FBI’s Cold Case Task Force worked with the BCA Forensics Lab to identify DNA found at the scene. This led to Brown being identified as a suspect, police said.

FBI agents and Minneapolis homicide investigators interviewed Brown, who was living in Illinois at the time, in early June. He was arrested on his warrant in Illinois until he could be extradited to Minnesota, police said.

Brown was charged a few weeks later in connection with the murder.

“Even though this week marks 39 years since the crime occurred, perseverance and collaboration brought a resolution to this unsolved crime,” Minneapolis Police Department wrote on its Facebook page. “This allows MPD’s homicide investigators to move on to the next one.”