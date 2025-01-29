6 in custody after Fridley student-athlete attacked with pipe during basketball game

Six people are in custody after attacking a high school basketball player with a pipe during a game at Cooper High School on Tuesday.

A letter from Robbinsdale Area Schools (RAS) stated that six individuals entered the school while a varsity boys basketball game against Fridley High School was happening. Just after the game started, the suspects assaulted a Fridley player on the bench using a pipe.

The individuals were not Cooper High School or RAS students, according to district officials. It is unclear if the assailants are juveniles.

School resource officers and coaches moved the student-athletes to a safe place, and the gym was placed on lockdown.

District officials say the suspects left the gym and were arrested by New Hope police a short time later.

The letter from RAS added, “We remain committed to maintaining a safe and welcoming environment for our school community. If your student has concerns or needs support following this incident, CHS Care and Support staff are available to help.”