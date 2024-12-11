5 INVESTIGATES reporting prompts review of remote work policy within Minnesota state government

As lawmakers prepare to return to the Minnesota Capitol next month, House Republicans are pledging to reform state policies for government employees working remotely out of state.

The push for changes comes in response to reporting by 5 INVESTIGATES that the Department of Public Safety allowed Minnesota’s now-former 911 Program Manager to live and work full-time from Virginia Beach.

In a letter to DPS Commissioner Bob Jacobson on Monday, Rep. Paul Novotny (R-Elk River) requested the number of the department’s employees “working remotely from out-of-state” as well as the number of those who are “fully remote.”

Republicans said similar letters went out to the heads of other state departments, such as the Department of Administration and the Department of Corrections.

“The letters that we’re putting out, we’re doing that caucus-wide,” Novotny told 5 INVESTIGATES. “And a lot of it’s spurred on by what happened this spring after your report.”

A spokesperson for DPS confirmed receiving the letter from Novotny and said they are in the process of reviewing it to gather “any responsive information.”

Days after 5 INVESTIGATES’ initial report in May, Rep. Jim Nash (R-Waconia) introduced an amendment that would have required all DPS employees to have a primary residence within Minnesota or a bordering state.

The amendment did not make it off of the House floor, but Novotny expects Republicans to introduce similar legislation in the next session.

“We intend to re-drop that bill and get that provision in so that people are close and available for the jobs that they’re supposed to be doing,” Novotny said.

Lawmakers are also asking state departments for details about any unfilled positions that were previously authorized by the legislature.

“If we’re not using money efficiently… if we can do it with less people, having these conversations is the only way we’re going to find out,” Novotny said.

Minnesota Management and Budget released a forecast this month predicting a potential $5.1 billion budget deficit starting in 2027.