49-year-old killed in motorcycle crash in Washington County

A 49-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Newport Friday evening, according to an incident report from Minnesota State Patrol.

Brian Paul Cahalan, of Woodbury, was driving his 2015 Harley Davidson FLHXSE northbound on Highway 61 around 6 p.m. Friday. He then took the ramp to I-494 and went off the roadway into a ditch, authorities said.

Cahalan was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cottage Grove Fire Department and Washington County Sheriff’s Office assisted in responding to the crash.