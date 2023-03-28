$40M renovation completed at Salvation Army rehab center in Minneapolis

A place that restores lives has now itself been restored.

The Salvation Army Adult Rehabilitation Center in downtown Minneapolis has undergone a major renovation.

“It’s incredible,” Envoy Tom Canfield said. “The whole building has been transformed.”

The two-year, $40 million project transformed the century-old building into a state-of-the-art facility for men down on their luck or in the grips of addiction.

“When a man can step into the door, take a look around and feel some level of comfortability, some level of professionalism and think to themselves, ‘Maybe this is the place that I can change,'” Canfield said.

Major funding for the project came from sales at Salvation Army thrift stores.

Click here if you want to donate goods to Salvation Army.

You can call the Salvation Army at 612-547-5690 if you’re a man needing help with recovery.