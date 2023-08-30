4-year-old dies after being pulled from Fridley pond

A 4-year-old boy died Tuesday after he was pulled from a Fridley pond, according to a news release from the Anoka County Police Department.

Around 1:26 p.m., Fridley officers responded to a report of a 4-year-old who had left his home near the 1600 block of Rice Creek Road Northeast and was missing.

The boy was found unresponsive in a nearby pond a short while later, authorities said.

Despite life-saving measures, the boy was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The Fridley Police Department, Anoka County Sheriff’s Office and the Hennepin County Medical Examiner are investigating the suspected drowning.

The Fridley Fire Department and Allina EMS assisted in responding to the scene.