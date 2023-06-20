4-year-old boy dies in hospital after Hibbing ATV crash

A 4-year-old boy died at the hospital after the ATV he was a passenger on flipped over on Saturday, Hibbing Police Department said.

Officers were called to the crash around 4:15 p.m. Saturday. The crash occurred in a gravel pit in between the Hull Rust Mine View and the Mesabi Bike Trail.

Authorities said that a 28-year-old man was driving the ATV with the 4-year-old and a 7-year-old as passengers when the ATV flipped over.

The 4-year-old was brought to the hospital, where he later died.

The man and the 7-year-old suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

There were no signs of impairment or foul play, and everybody was wearing a helmet, officials said. The crash is still under investigation.

St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, Hibbing Fire Department and Chisholm Ambulance assisted in responding to the crash.