4 stabbed overnight in Minneapolis, 1 in serious condition

Four men were stabbed overnight during a fight in Minneapolis, according to police.

Officers responded to reports of a stabbing on the 1300 block of Lake Street East around 12:57 a.m. on Sunday. There, they found two men who had been stabbed — one had life-threatening injuries and the other had non-life-threatening injuries. Both were brought to the hospital.

Two more men later showed up at the hospital with non-life-threatening stab wounds.

Investigators believe there was a fight involving a large group of people and that the four men were stabbed during this fight.

A woman was arrested after showing up at the hospital with one of the men. At this time, she hasn’t been named a suspect and police are working to determine her involvement.

