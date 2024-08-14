4 seriously hurt during apartment fire in Elliot Park neighborhood

The complex is located int he city's Elliot Park neighborhood.

Four people are in serious condition at an area hospital and dozens of people are out of their home following a late-night apartment fire in Minneapolis on Tuesday.

Officials with the Minneapolis Fire Department say flames broke out just after 9:30 p.m. at Stadium Place Apartments, located off 11th Avenue South near East 15th Street in the city’s Elliot Park neighborhood.

Flames and heavy smoke were seen on the third floor, and crews used ladders to rescue several people hanging from their apartment windows.

Fire officials say three people – two adults and a child – are being treated for burns and a fourth, identified as an adult, was treated for smoke inhalation. In addition, a dog was rescued and provided oxygen before being reunited with its owner.

Two firefighters were also evaluated at the scene for overexertion but were released.

Nearly four dozen firefighters helped were at the scene, and witnesses told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS they could see flames while on their way home.

“Me and my friend just saw flames coming out when we were driving back from Wisconsin, and we’re just worried that our friend’s apartment was burning down,” said one woman. “We just saw a lot of smoke and it was hard to breathe, the flames were being put out by the firefighters.”

Firefighters were still at the building at 5 a.m. Wednesday to keep hot spots from flaring up. Officials add they’re worried about the roof of the building caving in.

The Red Cross was called in to help residents, and two buses were also brought in to give shelter for about 30 total residents.

As of this time, the cause of the fire is still being investigated.