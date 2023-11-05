4 people brought to hospital, including a child, after carbon monoxide leak at Rochester hotel

Four people were brought to the hospital following a carbon monoxide leak at La Quinta Inn and Suites on Canal Place SE in Rochester, Fire Department officials said.

KSTP’s sister station in Rochester, KAAL-TV, confirmed that one of the victims was a child, though their age and condition were unavailable.

All four people brought to the hospital had symptoms related to acute carbon monoxide poisoning, authorities said.

According to a Rochester Fire Department news release, crews were called to the hotel around 11:20 a.m. for two people feeling lethargic after swimming in the pool.

When fire crews arrived, they saw a partial evacuation of the hotel taking place and helped patients into the ambulance for further treatment.

Crews investigated the pool area with monitors, which showed highly elevated carbon monoxide levels. They then secured gas utilities to the building to prevent further leaks, officials said.

Minnesota Energy Resources was called in to find the origin of the carbon monoxide leak.

Crews also used positive-pressure ventilation fans to help move the carbon monoxide from the building.

Rochester Fire Department reminded residents that having a working carbon monoxide detector is important, as the gas is otherwise odorless, colorless and tasteless.

Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include headache, dizziness, weakness, upset stomach, vomiting, chest pain and confusion. If you believe you have a carbon monoxide leak, call 911.